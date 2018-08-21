Mohenjo Daro site to remain closed on Eid holidays

LARKANA: The World Heritage site of Mohenjo Daro will remain closed for general public during Eid-ul-Azha holidays till August 24.

The site will remain closed on orders of Culture and Tourism Department Director-General Manzoor Kanasro to protect the historical monuments from damage.

Curator Ihsan Abbasi told media on Tuesday that Mohenjo Daro site employees along with police have been deployed around the nine square-kilometer spread area to refrain people from entering.

He said thousands of people visit the site during Eid holidays which has caused damages to the monuments and that the counter-measure is essential to protect the cultural heritage.

Abbasi also complained that the Sindh government has not constructed a boundary wall despite Sindh High Court orders. “This shows a lack of seriousness of the provincial government to save the ruins of historic importance which are cherished by the people of the world,” he continued.

The senior citizens of Larkana have demanded the government to provide funds for construction of the boundary to save the ruins from land grabbers as most of its land has not yet been dug out.

The ruins are annually closed on Eid holidays, while a notice is affixed on main gates of museum and Mohenjo Daro ruins.