Imran Khan takes oath as 22nd premier of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman became on Saturday the 22nd Prime Minister (PM) of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The swearing-in ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad. The guests, included Navhot Singh Sidhu, Wasim Akram, Javed Sheikh, Punjab governor designate Chaudhry Sarwar, COAS, Ramiz Raja party members, friends, and family.

The ceremony began after the guests, the president, and the PM-elect arrived and seated. The ceremony commenced with the national anthem symphony.

Furthermore, a recitation of the Holy Quran was performed after which Imran Khan took the oath under Mamnoon Hussain’s administration. The oath documents were signed then.