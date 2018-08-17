Navjot Singh Sidhu reaches Pakistan to attend Imran’s oath taking ceremony

LAHORE: Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu reached Pakistan on Friday to attend Imran Khan’s oath taking ceremony.

Sindhu crossed the Wagha Border to come to Lahore and will now depart for Islamabad.

While speaking to the media in Lahore, Sidhu said he has the best wishes for Pakistan ad has come with messages of love and peace and is looking forward to change that the Prime Minister in waiting Imran Khan has promised.

He also chanted slogans of “Hidustan Jeevay, Pakistan Jeevay’ and stated that artists and athletes form a bridge between countries.

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar were also invited to the oath taking ceremony, however, both declined the invitation.

Dev cited “personal issues” for the rejection of the invitation while Gavaskar had a commentary lined up for the ongoing Test series between England and India.