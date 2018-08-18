Two held for trans woman’s murder

Police on Friday arrested two suspects in raids following the murder of a trans woman in Pishtakhara area of the city.

The deceased was identified as Nasir alias Nazo. Cantt Superintendent Police (SP) Waseem Riaz said that the suspects shot and killed her and then hacked the body into pieces. One of the suspects was caught in possession of a bag carrying severed human body parts, he said, adding the police were investigating if they were the deceased’s body parts.

Earlier this year, a trans woman was killed in the Ring Road. The killers had yet to be arrested.

A report released by the TransAction Alliance, a non-government organisation working for trans rights, claims that at least 55 people from the community were killed, and 1,133 cases of violence against the community reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between 2015 and 2017.

