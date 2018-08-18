199 people killed, over 18,000 phones stolen since January: report

199 people were killed and over 18,000 mobile phones were stolen at gunpoint between January and July 2018 in the metropolis.

This was stated in a report released by the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Friday.

According to CPLC report, 18,384 mobile phones were stolen in Karachi in the last seven months whereas 16,988 were stolen during the same period in 2017. Two cases of bank robberies and 33 incidences of extortion were also reported within this timeframe.

The CPLC report stated that 12,573 motorcycles were stolen during the last seven months while a total of 474 cars were stolen during this time duration.

According to the CPLC’s monthly data, 25 people were killed in the megapolis during the last month and three cases of extortion were reported. The CPLC data showed that out of 3,207 mobile phones which were stolen from the metropolis in July 2018, only 130 were recovered. The report further revealed that 2,778 motorcycles were snatched. Out of these motorbikes, 574 were recovered. The report stated that 131 cars were snatched during July, whereas 43 cars were reported to have been recovered.

Published in Daily Times, August 18th 2018.