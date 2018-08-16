NAB summons Chaudhry brothers for ‘owning assets beyond income’

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader (PML-Q) Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat yet again over the allegations of owning assets more than their known sources of income.

According to sources, a number of shares are found in various companies under the name of Chaudhry brothers and their family.

Other than these shares, details of hefty transactions to different banks under their names have also emerged.

NAB sources informed that the Chaudhry brothers have failed to submit verified details of the assets they possess. If they do not submit the required records, NAB would initiate an inquiry against them under Schedule 2, it added.

Chaudhry Pervez excused himself from appearing in NAB Lahore office, while Chaudhry Shujaat attended the probe.

Earlier, the PML-Q leaders had recorded their statements to NAB. The duo had appeared before a three-member NAB team in 2017 in a probe related to the graft case is among the 179 mega corruption cases.

Shujaat remained Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan in 2004 for a short period of time while Elahi was Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab from 2002 to 2007 (Musharraf’s tenure.)

Before joining Musharraf’s government, they were associated with PML-Nawaz.

Pervaiz Elahi is PTI’s nominee for the slot of Punjab Assembly speaker. Elahi’s contender is Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar.