France ready to outgun any opponent, says Griezmann

MADRID: France forward Antoine Griezmann says his country have the firepower to achieve their dream of winning the World Cup in Russia. And he says he doesn’t mind how they do it. “My objective is to win the World Cup with France and it doesn’t matter how we do it or our style of play,” he told a news conference on Tuesday. Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann, linked with a move to Barcelona, revealed he had also made up his mind about his personal future but said now was not the time to disclose it. As France prepared for their opening game against Australia on Saturday, the 27-year-old said: “I believe in this group and in the important moments we’ll all be there. In attack we know we can do harm to any team.” “I feel comfy in the system and I’m close to (manager, Didier) Deschamps. It’s a good setup to get us good results.” Griezmann is expected to spearhead the attack for the 1998 winners, who are among the pre-tournament favourites. The much-vaunted striker refused to answer questions on his own future amid speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Published in Daily Times, June 13th 2018.