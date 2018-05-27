Shehbaz condemns Indian atrocities in IOK

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

In a message, the Punjab CM expressed grief over the martyrdom of Kashmiri youth, while he also prayed for the quick recovery of the wounded.

On Saturday, at least five youth were arrested and then brutally killed by the Indian forces during an operation in occupied Kashmir’s Kapwara district.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the recent operation comes following an upsurge of brutal offensives conducted by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Speaking about the atrocities, Shehbaz said that there was no justification for the silence of the global community on human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

Shehbaz said that India can not suppress Kashmir’s right to self-determination via force and that the Kashmir issue must be resolved in the light of the United Nations (UN) resolutions for peace in the region.

He said that the great sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir will not go in vain. Punjab CM also urged the global community to pressurise India to stop the acts of violence in IOK.