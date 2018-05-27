PIA blames system glitch for failing to pay salaries to cricketers

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is yet to clear salary dues for two months to many members of the cricket team including captain Sarfraz Ahmed for being absent from work, it emerged on Saturday. PIA’s hockey, football, and other sports players including many Olympians are yet to be paid by the international carrier. Salaries have reportedly been held due to absenteeism. The national carrier, however, has maintained that the salaries have not been ‘deliberately’ withheld. PIA Spokesperson Mashood Tajwar clarified that a glitch in the attendance system is the cause of the delay. “The salary is withheld automatically due to a time management system where the players are marked absent,” he said.

Tajwar further stated that Ahmed and other players are exempt from marking their attendance, however, their names are yet to be updated in the system which has led to the issue. The issue will be resolved in a day or two, assured the PIA spokesperson.

