ECP appoints ROs, AROs for 40 NA, PA constituencies

RAWALPINDI: The Election Commission of Pakistan has appointed 13 returning officers (ROs) and 26 assistant returning officers (AROs) for 13 constituencies of National Assembly and 27 ROs and 54 AROs for 27 constituencies of provincial assembly in Rawalpindi Division.

The ROs and AROs have been appointed for NA-55 to NA-67 including two constituencies of Attock, seven of Rawalpindi, two of Chakwal and two constituencies of Jhelum.

Similarly, ROs and AROs have been appointed for five provincial assembly constituencies from PP-1 to PP-5 in Attock district, 15 constituencies of PP-6 to PP-20 in Rawalpindi district, four constituencies PP-21 to PP-24 in Chakwal district and three Jhelum constituencies from PP-25 to PP-27.

District Election Commissioner Rawalpindi-I Malik Saleem Akhtar said District Election Commission is finalizing all the arrangements for the upcoming general elections. He said under the voter verification campaign, the citizens were given over one month period to check voter lists displayed at 280 important points and get corrected their names if required. The final voter lists are being prepared which would be displayed in May end at the office of District Election Commissioner.

Akhtar said at the moment, there are over 2.95 million voters registered in Rawalpindi district, including 1.57 million male and 1.37 female while nearly 47,000 new voters have been registered in Rawalpindi district under the campaign ended recently. ECP had appointed 32 Revising Authorities for Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum to receive objections.

To a question he said, the training being imparted to election staff would end on May 15 while training of ROs would be held from May 17 to 19.

He said that seven ROs and 14 AROs for NA-57 to NA 63 have been appointed for National Assembly constituencies in Rawalpindi district. Similarly, 15 ROs and 30 AROs have also been appointed for provincial assembly constituencies of PP-6 to PP-20 in Rawalpindi district. District and Sessions Judge Rawalpindi has been appointed district returning officer for Rawalpindi district, he added.

