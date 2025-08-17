Crypto diplomacy boosts Pakistan-US relations

Pakistan’s bold push into crypto diplomacy is starting to reshape its image in Washington, opening doors to new investments and strategic partnerships with American businesses and policymakers.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s forward-looking strategy, paired with Pakistan’s growing crypto sector, has elevated the country’s standing in US political and financial circles. This marks a surprising shift after years of uneasy relations.

Through recent crypto engagements, Pakistan has gained entry into the business circles linked to former US President Donald Trump. This development has reportedly caused discomfort in New Delhi, highlighting shifting regional dynamics.

A key milestone in this progress came when World Liberty Financial signed a Letter of Intent with the Pakistan Crypto Council, showing strong interest in long-term economic cooperation. Pakistan now plans to tokenize its vast mineral resources, estimated to be worth trillions of dollars.

Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, Bilal Bin Saqib, is playing a central role by leading trade talks in Washington. His efforts have successfully showcased Pakistan’s blockchain and crypto potential to key Trump advisors and US investors.

As a result, American praise and growing interest in Pakistan’s digital finance projects continue to rise. If momentum continues, this unique blend of diplomacy and technology could unlock major economic opportunities for the country.