Zelenskyy, Trump eye ‘mega-deal’ on drones in defense talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that he and U.S. President Donald Trump are discussing a major defense deal. The potential agreement would see Washington purchase battle-proven Ukrainian drones, while Ukraine would buy U.S. weapons in return. Zelenskyy described it as a “mega-deal” that could strengthen both countries’ air defense capabilities.

In an interview with the New York Post, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian drones have already hit targets up to 800 miles deep inside Russian territory. He emphasized that these drones have been critical in resisting Russia’s invasion, which began more than three years ago. “America needs this technology in its arsenal,” he told the paper.

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine is willing to share its drone experience with allies, including the U.S., Denmark, Norway, and Germany. Talks are ongoing with European partners as Kyiv positions its drone industry as a leader in modern warfare. The use of unmanned aircraft has become central to Ukraine’s defense strategy.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy addressed his parliament and confirmed that new agreements with the U.S. are in the pipeline. He did not share specific details but said the deals would “strengthen Ukraine” amid continued conflict with Russia. His remarks followed a leadership reshuffle and the introduction of a new government team.

Meanwhile, the U.S. defense budget for next year shows increased funding for small drone development. This decision, partly driven by the lessons learned from Ukraine’s battlefield success, signals a growing shift toward low-cost, high-impact technologies in modern warfare.