Punjab unveils revenue growth plan ahead of new fiscal year

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a strategic plan to boost provincial revenue in the upcoming fiscal year, focusing on tax reform, investment promotion, and efficient use of resources. The plan was discussed during a Cabinet Committee meeting on Resource Mobilisation, chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman.

During the meeting, senior officials from tax and revenue departments reviewed projected income and identified key areas to improve collection. The finance minister highlighted the government’s aim to adopt a balanced fiscal policy that supports economic growth while ensuring fair and efficient tax practices.

One of the major steps announced was bringing all taxable services under the control of the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA). This move aims to expand the tax base, ensure better compliance, and include more sectors in the formal economy. The government also plans to standardise and harmonise tax rates to make the system simpler and fairer for everyone.

At the same time, the minister stressed the importance of easing the burden on the public by offering tax concessions where possible. He assured that while the province works to increase revenue, efforts will also be made to provide relief to the citizens and support small businesses.

To attract more foreign investment, the government will focus on key sectors like agriculture, mining, and minerals, which have high potential for job creation and economic development. The efficient use of government-owned land and other assets was also identified as a way to improve the province’s financial strength.

All proposed measures will be submitted to the provincial cabinet for approval. If adopted, these policies will shape Punjab’s financial direction for FY2025–26, helping the province grow its economy while managing public resources more effectively.