AirCar: Klein vision’s innovative flying car set to transform transportation, launching in 2026

Klein Vision has announced the much-anticipated launch of its AirCar, the world’s first certified flying car, which will hit the market in 2026. The vehicle is set to be priced between $800,000 and $1 million, depending on the model. This groundbreaking car is the first mass-produced flying car in over 75 years and marks a significant milestone in both the automotive and aviation industries.

Stefan Klein, the founder of Klein Vision, shared his excitement about the project, calling the AirCar the realization of a lifelong dream to provide everyday people with the freedom of flight. The vehicle, which has already completed over 170 flight hours and 500 takeoffs and landings, was recently showcased at the Living Legends of Aviation Gala in Beverly Hills. During the event, Klein was honored with the Special Recognition Award for Engineering Excellence.

The AirCar is designed for both road and air travel. When flying, it can reach speeds of up to 135 knots (155 mph) and boasts a range of 620 miles. It can climb to an altitude of 10,000 feet, with the potential for higher altitudes if oxygen support is provided. On the road, the AirCar functions as a sports car, capable of driving at speeds up to 124 mph and covering distances up to 497 miles on a single tank.

A key feature of the AirCar is its ability to transform from a car into an aircraft in under two minutes. The transformation involves retractable wings, a folding tail, and an integrated parachute system for added safety. The goal, according to Anton Zajac, Klein Vision’s co-founder, is to design a vehicle that excels both on the road and in the air, with zero compromise on performance.

With its blend of automotive and aviation technology, the AirCar is poised to revolutionize personal transportation, bringing flying cars closer to reality for the average consumer. The highly anticipated release in 2026 will likely make this innovative vehicle a game-changer in the world of transportation.