Punjab goes green: electric taxis and solar power approved

Punjab is moving forward with an exciting new project to bring electric taxis to the province. The government recently approved a pilot phase that will introduce 1,100 electric cabs onto the roads. This initiative is a key part of Punjab’s plan to improve public transportation and reduce air pollution. The project aims to provide cleaner and more sustainable travel options for residents across the region.

A special meeting, led by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, reviewed different transportation plans for the province. During this session, officials discussed the details of the eco-friendly e-taxi project. They also presented a study on the Yellow Line mass transit system, showing the government’s focus on developing modern transportation infrastructure. The meeting highlighted the commitment to improving how people travel in Punjab.

The meeting participants gave their initial approval to how the e-taxi project will be funded. They also agreed to start the pilot program with the first 1,100 electric taxis. A significant part of the plan includes setting up charging stations that will use solar power, making the project even more environmentally friendly. Additionally, authorities asked for a report on potential new routes for public transport in Gujranwala.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif instructed officials to choose routes that are most convenient for the public. She also ordered that construction on the Yellow Line project should begin quickly. The meeting reviewed the e-taxi project in detail, where it was revealed that the government will offer financial help under the scheme. Officials also discussed the idea of placing charging stations at existing petrol pumps for easier access.