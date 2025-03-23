Renowned journalists decorated with civil awards

A prestigious civil awards ceremony was held at Governor’s House Lahore on Pakistan Day, where Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider honoured individuals for their remarkable contributions to various fields.

Renowned jounalist and 365 News Senior Anchor Muneeb Farooq, Salman Ghani, Kamran Shahid and Nasrullah Malik were recognised for their services to journalism.

Salman Ghani received the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for excellence in journalism, while anchorperson Kamran Shahid was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his significant contributions to the media industry.

The Sitara-e-Imtiaz awarded to the late Colin David John was received by his widow, Professor Rukhsana David, while Mian Rafiq accepted the award on behalf of his late father, Mian Aziz Ahmed.

Recipients of the Presidential Award for Pride of Performance included Hamid Rana, Sahiba Arshad, and Amir Ashfaq, while Tamgha-e-Imtiaz was awarded to Rafiuddin, Imad Shakeel Butt, Rabab Sikandar, and senior anchor Muzzamil Suhrawardy.

Additionally, senior journalists Nasrullah Malik and Muneeb Farooq, Dr Rafiuddin, and singer Fariha Pervez were also honoured with awards.