PM Shehbaz Sharif urges collective action to eradicate hepatitis C in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for united efforts from the federal and provincial governments to eliminate Hepatitis C from Pakistan. He made these remarks at a ceremony celebrating the success of the pilot project of the PM’s National Hepatitis C Elimination Programme in Gilgit Baltistan. The Prime Minister emphasised the need for a nationwide expansion of this crucial healthcare initiative.

During his speech, he acknowledged the significant contributions of the Aga Khan Development Network and the World Health Organisation (WHO). He noted that the hepatitis unit was first launched at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), and later expanded to provide free treatment to patients. The program was discontinued when the new government took office in 2018 but was quickly resumed under his leadership.

Sharif expressed optimism about the future of Gilgit Baltistan and the rest of Pakistan. He stressed the urgency of addressing the growing spread of Hepatitis C, stating that strong measures are needed now to control this disease effectively. The Prime Minister also announced plans to establish the Jinnah Medical Centre in Islamabad, which aims to be the John Hopkins Hospital of Pakistan for public healthcare.

Other officials, such as Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and WHO Representative Dr. Lou Dapeng, echoed the Prime Minister’s sentiments. They highlighted the program’s success as a model of public-private partnership. The government aims to eliminate Hepatitis C by 2029, which could save millions of lives and enhance the country’s economic productivity. Dr. Saeed Akhtar revealed a commitment of Rs 68 billion for the program, to be completed in two phases.