23rd January 2025, Karachi, Pakistan: Release of The Martial Artist Postponed

Shaz Khan, widely recognized for his roles as Barrister Daniyal Ali Khan in Yaqeen Ka Safar and Squadron Leader Nadir Kirmani in Parwaaz Hai Junoon was gearing up for the much-anticipated release of his film The Martial Artist on 31st January 2025. Co-starring Faran Tahir and Sanam Saeed & Babar Peerzada ,the film marks a groundbreaking milestone as the first international-level English film featuring four lead actors from Pakistan.

In addition to starring in the film, Shaz Khan has directed and co-written The Martial Artist alongside Michael Ross Albert. The movie, filmed in the United States, Pakistan & Central America promises to deliver a cinematic experience of global standards.

Set for a worldwide release with a grand premiere in Los Angeles, unforeseen circumstances caused by the fires in LA have necessitated the postponement of the film’s release. The team has announced a revised timeline, with the film now expected to debut in LA in Spring 2025.

For Pakistani audiences, the film’s nationwide release is yet to be disclosed. In a move to cater to a broader local audience, The Martial Artist will also be available in a dubbed Urdu version alongside its original English-language release.

Whilst producers are considering an Eid release due to overwhelming demand for screening , final date will be announced soon .

Stay tuned for further updates on this highly awaited cinematic journey that bridges Pakistan with global audiences.