Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, January 31, 2025


England’s Georgia Stanway out for months after damaging knee ligament

APP

England midfielder Georgia Stanway will be sidelined for “several months” after damaging right knee ligaments in training this week. The Bayern Munich player underwent an operation on Wednesday to repair a lateral collateral ligament tear, the German club said. Her absence is a major blow to England’s preparations for the Women’s European Championship in July. Although Bayern did not give a timeframe for the 26-year-old Stanway’s recovery, it places doubts over her ability to return in time for the Euros in Switzerland. England is defending the title it won in 2022.

Submit a Comment