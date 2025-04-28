Report sought on impact of climate change on children, elderly

Significant progress has been made in the Sindh Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Department under the leadership of Secretary Agha Shahnawaz Khan.

In a high-level meeting chaired by the Secretary, key decisions were taken regarding the department’s performance, development projects, environmental protection, and administrative matters. The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Ayan Bhutto, Additional DG Waqar Hussain Phulpoto, Director Admin SEPA Ashiq Ali Langa, Director Natural Resources Muhammad Imran Sabir, among other senior officials.

Opening the meeting, Secretary Agha Shahnawaz Khan stated that tackling climate change is the department’s top priority. “Providing a clean atmosphere, safe coasts, and a green Sindh for future generations is our dream,” he said. “Environmental protection is a collective social responsibility, and I am personally monitoring the department’s performance to ensure real change reaches the public.”

During the meeting, the Secretary expressed strong displeasure over delays in the promotion process of development staff and directed that the issues regarding seniority lists and time scale be resolved legally without delay. A special committee under Director Admin Ashiq Ali Langa was formed to expedite the process.

In a bold move, Secretary Agha Shahnawaz appointed Additional DG Waqar Hussain Phulpoto as Acting Director General SEPA. He instructed for transparent and swift action in an ongoing anti-corruption case. He emphasized expediting the settlement of Annual Audit and DAC cases and directed that a complete report on development project expenditures be obtained from the Planning and Development Department.

The Secretary acknowledged the department’s commendable performance, noting that despite budgetary constraints, SEPA continued to operate transparently. A full compliance report regarding the directives of the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Sindh was presented during the session. He ordered the immediate implementation of court directives and the compilation of detailed records for all pending cases.

Expressing satisfaction that there were no pending disciplinary cases within the department, he showed strong displeasure over the negligence in recruitment against minority and differently-abled quotas and ordered the immediate completion of records of vacant posts.

Appreciation was also shown as no complaints were registered against the department on the Prime Minister’s Citizen Portal, which was termed as a result of the department’s hard work.

Secretary Environment directed the preparation of a detailed report on the impact of climate change on children and the elderly, keeping in view the upcoming Amnesty International report. He also called for comprehensive reports on air pollution, industrial waste sampling, inspection of public transport buses, and proposed amendments to environmental laws.

Concluding the meeting, Secretary Agha Shahnawaz reaffirmed his commitment by stating, “We have accelerated practical steps at all levels to win the environmental battle. Now, it is time to deliver results. The foundation for a Green Revolution has been laid in Sindh, and we are determined to confront environmental challenges head-on.”