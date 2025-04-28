International conference on marine biodiversity: Energy minister vows to curb marine pollution to safeguards livelihoods

Provincial Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning in Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, stated that it is crucial to protect the sea from pollution to safeguard millions from unemployment and social and economic losses. In this regard, the Sindh government has taken significant measures and has strictly prohibited the discharge of untreated wastewater into the sea.

He expressed these views at the inaugural ceremony of the “International Conference on Marine Biodiversity: Social, Environmental Aspects, and Technology” held at the University of Karachi. Present at the event were Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Chair of the Organizing Committee Professor Dr. Solhha Rehman, Secretary Dr. Faisal Afridi, and various domestic and foreign experts.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah emphasized the Sindh government’s commitment to protecting the marine environment and promoting sustainable practices while implementing numerous solid measures to address various challenges. Strict regulations are actively enforced regarding industrial discharges along Sindh’s coastline, and effective monitoring of waste from industrial zones near Karachi has been ensured. Energy Minister noted that community-based fisheries programs have been initiated in coastal areas like Thatta and Badin in collaboration with local fishermen. He acknowledged the importance of mangrove forests in protecting coastlines and stated that the government is making significant investments in their restoration and conservation. The Sindh Forest Department, in cooperation with international organizations, has planted millions of mangrove saplings along the Indus Delta, enhancing coastal resilience and providing habitat for marine life while working on the establishment of Marine Protected Areas.

Minister Nasir Shah expressed confidence that this conference will play a crucial role in ensuring the survival and safety of aquatic life and contribute to a more sustainable future for the marine ecosystem. He assured that the Sindh government will endeavor to implement any recommendations made by experts at the conference.

He also mentioned that, as he oversees the Planning and Development Ministry, any solid and actionable project recommended by the conference could be included in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget.