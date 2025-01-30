Missing persons’ case not be closed until recovery of all: Justice Kayani

A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned the Attorney General of Pakistan in person, in missing persons’ case and adjourned further hearing till March 6.

A three-member larger bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, and comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Kayani remarked that the state has failed in the recovery of missing persons, adding that this case wouldn’t be closed until the recovery of all individuals. He said that this case is related to the violations of human rights which is damaging the repute of our country.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED) should be closed if it was not working. He said that the members of relevant institutions were not included in the sub-committee of the cabinet on the subject.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said that the committee would also see the matter regarding payment of compensation to the victim families. The committee would summon the families of those who are missing for five years, he said, adding that the meeting of the sub-committee was convened on January 8.

On a query of the bench regarding recovery of any missing persons after the last hearing, the additional attorney general and representatives of Defence Ministry expressed ignorance. The additional attorney general prayed to the court to grant time in this regard. He said that the federal government was seeing this issue as serious and taking steps to address it.

Petitioners’ Lawyer Iman Mazari Advocate pleaded that the attorney general of Pakistan had assured this court that no more incident of missing person would happen but this court’s directives are still being violated.

Justice Kayani said that the concern law enforcement agencies have to compensate the victims’ families. If someone is a terrorist then this too, should be told by the institutions, he said.

Justice Kayani also remarked that law enforcement agencies are essential for our protection. Justice Arbab Tahir said that we are hearing this case because the concern commission is fail.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that we didn’t see like civilized societies that someone took responsibility and went home after resigning from office. No one even realizes pain until someone is not disappeared from his own family, he remarked.

Justice Kayani said that the sub-committee of the cabinet and officials from law enforcement agencies should hold a joint meeting, and summon the victim families to hear them.

He said that how the family is living whose person is disappeared for ten years. If someone is not alive then his family should be given compensation, he said.

The court summoned the attorney general of Pakistan in person on next hearing and adjourned the case.