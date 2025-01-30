CDC Share Registrar launches industry-first WhatsApp E-voting solution

CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited launched its latest innovation: E-Voting through WhatsApp.

This revolutionary feature is set to redefine the electronic voting process, making it more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly for shareholders/members. By seamlessly integrating WhatsApp with the E-voting platform, CDCSR aims to enhance participation while maintaining the highest security and transparency standards.

Since its inception, CDCSR has been a pioneer in introducing various technology-based services, including the launch of its web-based system in 2017 according to a news release.

This platform, which allows shareholders/members to register and vote electronically, was widely appreciated across the industry. Over the years, CDCSR has continuously enhanced the system with value-added features to meet the evolving needs of its corporate clients.

The WhatsApp E-Voting feature has already demonstrated success in recent polls conducted for esteemed clients and is gradually gaining widespread recognition. This innovation reinforces CDCSR’s position as Pakistan’s leading Share Registrar, consistently setting benchmarks in the Capital Market through its commitment to innovation.