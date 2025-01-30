US-born girl shot dead by father in Pakistan over TikTok videos, say police

A murder of a 14-year-old Pakistani-American girl in Quetta has led to the arrest of her father and uncle, who admitted to planning the killing over her social media usage.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 11 PM on Monday in the Balochi Street area, where Hira was shot outside her house.

Initially, the case was treated as an unsolved murder, and her father, Inwarul Haq, filed a report at the Gawalmandi police station, naming unknown individuals as the suspects. However, following an investigation and evidence gathered from the scene, the police began to suspect family members.

Police arrested Hira’s father and other family members for questioning. The case was handed over to the Serious Crime Investigation Wing (SCI), which made significant progress in the investigation.

The investigation revealed that Hira’s father initially told police that he and his daughter were on their way to visit his brother-in-law in the Khassaleh Khurd area when unknown assailants shot his daughter.

In his statement, Haq mentioned that after leaving their home, he had gone back inside briefly to return his brother’s mobile phone. At that moment, he heard gunshots and rushed outside to find his daughter, Hira, lying wounded near the gate.

Despite the efforts to get her to the hospital, Hira succumbed to her injuries during treatment. He further stated that he and his family had been living in the United States for nearly 28 years before arriving in Pakistan with their children in January.

They had arrived in Lahore on January 15 and came to Quetta on January 22. However, after investigating the scene and recording statements from witnesses, police grew suspicious of the family.

Upon further inquiry, police discovered that the father and his brother-in-law had planned the murder. Both individuals have confessed to the crime. Sources within the police confirmed that the motive behind the killing was related to the victim’s use of social media.

Hira’s father expressed his discontent with her social media presence, particularly her TikTok and other social media activities. Despite repeated warnings, Hira had not stopped, leading her father to bring her back to Pakistan and carry out the planned murder.

Rabiya Tariq, a police spokesperson, confirmed that the initial investigation revealed the father’s objections to his daughter’s social media activities, particularly her TikTok videos. Police continue to investigate the case further.

In response to the murder of a young Pakistani-American citizen, the US Embassy in Pakistan has contacted relevant authorities to address the case.