Punajb releases 2nd list of 40 Katcha dacoits with head money

The Punjab Home Department has issued a second list of 40 hardened dacoits from the Kutcha area, along with their photographs, and announced head money.

According to the notification, 20 dacoits carry a bounty of Rs5 million each, while Rs2.5 million has been set for the remaining 20.

The list includes notorious criminals such as Habib, Qurban, Farhat, Esa, Mitara, Ayub alias Sadri, and many others.

Among those with Rs5 million head money are Ibrahim, Shahid, Munir Ilyas, Jamil, and Ashiq. Those with Rs2.5 million include Yaqoob, Shahnawaz, Bishu, Chootu, and Abdul Sattar, among others.

This announcement follows an earlier list where Rs10 million bounties were declared for 20 hardcore dacoits from the same region.