India has blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Pahalgam attack. The channels, including major news outlets like Geo News, ARY News, and Samaa TV, had a combined subscriber base exceeding 66 million. Indian authorities accused them of disseminating misleading and provocative content, though no specific examples were provided.​

The Pahalgam attack, which occurred on April 22, resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals in the Pahalgam area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India claimed without presenting evidence that Pakistani elements were linked to the attack, a claim Islamabad denies.​

In response to the attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and took other retaliatory measures. Pakistan condemned these actions and warned that any attempt to block water flow would be treated as an act of war. The situation has escalated tensions between the two nations, affecting diplomatic relations and media freedom.​

The United States has urged both Pakistan and India to work towards a responsible solution following the Pahalgam attack. A State Department spokesperson stated that Washington is monitoring developments closely and has engaged with both governments at multiple levels. The U.S. reiterated its support for India and strongly condemned the terrorist attack.