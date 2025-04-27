Islamabad, Beijing oppose unilateralism, hegemonic policies amid India-Pak tensions

Amid ongoing tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi after Pahalgam attack, Pakistan and China on Sunday reiterated their firm resolve to uphold regional peace and stability.

The development came as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and briefed him on the current regional situation.

The two top diplomats also called for promoting mutual respect and understanding, and opposed unilateralism and hegemonic policies.

Besides China, Pakistan has reached out to friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran and Egypt to brief them on the situation arising out of deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJOJK) that left 26 tourists dead.

The FO said Islamabad and Beijing agreed to maintain close communication and coordination at all levels to advance their shared objectives of peace, security, and sustainable development in the region and beyond.

The DPM categorically rejected India’s unilateral and illegal actions, as well as its baseless propaganda against Pakistan, it added.

Expressing deep appreciation for China’s consistent and unwavering support, the FO said Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to the iron-clad Pakistan-China friendship and the shared vision of an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

He also emphasised Pakistan’s determination to further deepen bilateral cooperation across all spheres.

Meanwhile, Dar on Sunday spoke with the UK’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy and him on the current regional situation, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Dar highlighted India’s false accusations, baseless propaganda, and unilateral measures including illegal decision to put Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance – a clear violation of India’s international obligations.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to defend its national interests while continuing to promote peace and stability in the region.

UK Foreign Secretary emphasised the importance of de-escalating the situation through dialogue and peaceful resolution of issues. Appreciating these efforts, FM Dar conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to participate in any independent and transparent investigation to ascertain the facts, as per the statement.

Both leaders agreed to maintain active contact regarding the evolving situation.

Separately, the Pakistani High Commission in London was vandalised following protests by hundreds of Indian demonstrators outside the building.

The incident led to property damage, with windowpanes shattered and saffron-colored paint thrown across the building’s exterior and its plaque.

Security around the High Commission has been tightened, and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the vandalism, Pakistan’s state TV reported.

Moreover, the Pakistan Navy’s vigilant operations reportedly forced an Indian aircraft carrier to retreat from near Pakistani waters.

According to security sources, India had deployed its aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, to the northern Arabian Sea on April 23, in response to the recent escalation between the two countries.

However, following persistent and effective patrolling by the Pakistan Navy, the Indian vessel was withdrawn. Satellite images confirm that the INS Vikrant returned to the Indian port of Karwar after spending a few days at sea.

The deployment and subsequent withdrawal highlight the growing military posturing in the region amid fragile relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Neither Pakistan nor India has officially commented on the reported redeployment.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited Jati Umra to meet his elder brother and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif.

According to sources, the prime minister briefed the PML-N president about the evolving situation following the Pahalgam attack.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also present in the meeting.

“If India resorts to any aggression, Pakistan will respond with full force,” said the prime minister.

He added that the future of country is bright and we are here to defend our homeland.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the Pahalgam incident appears to be a pre-planned drama as India has a history of staging such false flag operations in the past.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to peace in the region.

“Pakistan desires peace across South Asia and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism,” said the three-time prime minister.