Prime minister calls urgent meeting to resolve canal dispute in sindh: Sharjeel Memon

Prime Minister has called an emergency meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to address the canal issue. Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon confirmed the meeting, which will take place today, instead of the originally planned May 2. The Prime Minister will lead the meeting in Islamabad to discuss the dispute over canal water distribution.

Memon said the Sindh government had requested an urgent session to resolve the matter. He expressed confidence that the issue would be settled today, putting an end to the ongoing tension. The Sindh Chief Minister will attend the meeting, along with other key representatives. A decision will be made after discussions with all parties involved.

The senior minister also highlighted the severe impact of protests that have blocked roads, affecting transport and business. Farmers, traders, and livestock workers have faced hardships due to these disruptions. Memon thanked the Prime Minister for addressing Sindh’s concerns promptly and emphasized that dialogue was the key to resolving the issue.

With the meeting scheduled for today, Sindh officials hope for a resolution that ensures smooth water distribution. They also expect a positive outcome that will prevent further inconvenience to the public and support local trade and agriculture.