England’s miserable Ashes campaign continues with heavy defeat in final T20

England were dealt a crushing T20 series whitewash defeat after Australia recorded an emphatic 72-run win at the Adelaide Oval. England have already lost the Women’s Ashes and their latest drubbing in the third and concluding T20 takes Australia to a 12-0 lead in the multi-format series leaving them on target for a remarkable 16-0 clean sweep with one Test to follow at the MCG next week. Beth Mooney starred for the hosts to hit 94 off 63 balls as England were set a total of 163 to win. But the visitors crumbled with only captain Heather Knight (40) offering any sort of fight as they were dismissed for 90 after 17.3 overs. Australia got off to an ominous start as they ended the power play on 44 without loss. Mooney and Georgia Voll then brought up their side’s half-century in the seventh over. England finally landed a breakthrough in the next over when Voll fell for 23 after she failed to make a good enough connection off the returning Alice Capsey with Danni Wyatt-Hodge taking a good catch. Mooney responded with a four in the ninth over – ending the hosts’ 33-ball wait for a boundary – before England took their next wicket in the 12th.