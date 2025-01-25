From Refugees to Radicals

There’s a famous saying, “Be wary of the harm from those upon whom you have bestowed favors.” This advice from our ancestors has never been more relevant as we face threats to our country.

The recent discovery of an Afghan insurgent involved in fighting within Pakistan shows the cross-border origins of these dangerous actions. Although Pakistan has frequently provided assistance to Afghanistan in the past, this episode is more than just a statistic; it shows the genuine and continuous threat that exists outside our borders.

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other hostile groups have been utilising Afghan territory to plan attacks on Pakistan for years, and Pakistan has expressed its concerns about this. This most recent episode highlights the necessity for a team effort to address these common risks and reaffirms our long-standing stance. The militant’s body being passed directly to Afghan officials serves as a poignant reminder of how crucial collaboration is in the war on terrorism.

The recent discovery of an Afghan insurgent involved in fighting within Pakistan shows the cross-border origins of these dangerous actions.

Recently, in the Zhob area of the southern Balochistan province, Pakistan’s security forces successfully stopped terrorists from crossing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Six terrorists who were connected to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were eliminated in this operation. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) security forces spotted the terrorists’ movements in the Sambaza area of Zhob district on the night of January 22-23 and successfully fought them, thwarting their effort to infiltrate. This was these terrorists’ second attempt to infiltrate the same district in a week. During the raid, a sizable cache of explosives, ammo, and guns was also retrieved.

Pakistan’s longstanding assistance to Afghan refugees is evidence of our kindness and generosity. Millions of Afghan refugees have benefited from Pakistan’s assistance throughout the years, which has included possibilities for education, shelter, and life reconstruction amid the unrest in their country.

Moreover, these ongoing threats are not just a matter of national security but a profound betrayal of the goodwill we have extended to our neighbors. In spite of our socioeconomic difficulties, our country has shown incredible empathy and fortitude in welcoming these people. However, our good deeds are being overshadowed by the actions of those who exploit our generosity.

In addition to exposing the involvement of Afghan nationals, these episodes underscore the urgent need to address the cross-border support systems and sanctuaries. Strong international efforts are required to eliminate these cross-border dangers, as the involvement of Afghan nationals in such actions is a clear indicator of the regional dimension of terrorism.

Pakistan and Afghanistan must work together to eradicate the terrorist organisations that plague our area. We can only expect to ensure a safe and peaceful future for our people by working together and understanding one another. This is an appeal to safeguard the lives and means of subsistence of many innocent people on both sides of the border, not just a question of national security. Our staunch support for Afghan refugees must be weighed against our unflinching commitment to ensuring the security of our country.

The writer is a freelance journalist and columnist.