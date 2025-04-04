Bilawal Bhutto calls for unity in fighting Pakistan’s crises and securing water rights

Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto, delivered a passionate speech at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the 46th anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He emphasized that his party has always fought for the fair distribution of water. Bilawal stated that this battle was not just for Pakistan but also on the global stage. He highlighted how he convinced international leaders to save the Indus River. He also spoke about the significance of the PPP in continuing Bhutto’s legacy of fighting for the rights of the people.

Bilawal expressed pride in the achievements of his party, especially under the leadership of his father, Asif Zardari. He mentioned the restoration of the 1973 Constitution through the 18th Amendment. Additionally, he praised the ongoing People’s Housing Scheme, which has given 20 lakh families homes. Bilawal explained that this project is the largest of its kind in the world, reflecting the PPP’s commitment to social welfare. He also acknowledged the government’s support in addressing climate change and its impact on Pakistan’s water resources.

The PPP chairman also criticized the controversial decisions regarding water distribution, particularly India’s unilateral actions. Bilawal said that Pakistan will continue to resist such decisions and protect the rights of its people. He recalled his time as the foreign minister, where he successfully convinced the international community to help Pakistan preserve the Indus River. Bilawal emphasized that PPP is the only party effectively fighting for the fair distribution of water, stressing that the rights of Sindh and other provinces must be heard.

Lastly, Bilawal called for national unity to confront the rising terrorism in the country. He noted that PPP has always been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism. He urged all political parties to join hands to protect the country from the growing threat. Bilawal promised that PPP will continue to advocate for the rights of the people, especially in terms of water, development, and security. The party’s upcoming rally on April 18 in Hyderabad aims to unite the people of Pakistan and push for a fair future.