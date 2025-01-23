Punjab government announces bounties for wanted criminals

The Punjab government has announced bounties on the heads of criminals wanted in serious cases, tightening the noose on fugitives.

In a move aimed at capturing individuals involved in terrorism, target killings, sectarian violence, explosives trafficking, facilitation of crime, kidnapping for ransom, and murder, the government has set bounties on the heads of 130 wanted criminals across the province.

The decision follows approval from Punjab Chief Minister’s office, with the bounty amounts varying based on the severity of the crimes.

The government has set rewards ranging from Rs 200,000 to Rs 1 crore, depending on the nature of the crimes committed by these fugitives.

These include criminals involved in bombing incidents, target killings, and the use of explosive materials.

Among the most notable cases, bounties for criminals involved in target killings, bombings, and other serious offenses have been significantly increased.

For instance, the bounty on the head of Murid Hussain, involved in target killings, has been raised from Rs 200,000 to Rs. 2.5 million, and that of Mohammad Safdar, also a target killer, has been increased from Rs500,000 lakh to Rs4 million.

Similarly, the reward for criminals involved in bombings, such as Saad Munir Dar and Mohammad Ijaz, has been raised to Rs2.5 million.

The government has also increased rewards for individuals involved in serious bombings, target killings, and violent attacks in various regions.

For example, the bounty for criminals involved in bombings in the city’s churches and other locations has been raised to up to Rs 4 million.

The provincial government has appointed a committee under the chairmanship of Punjab’s Law Minister, Malik Sohib Ahmed Bharth, to oversee the distribution of rewards.

The committee also includes key officials from the Interior Ministry, prosecution, and police departments.

Rewards will be distributed to police teams and individuals who provide information or assistance leading to the capture of these criminals.

The provincial government has pledged to continuously monitor the progress of these efforts and take decisive actions to ensure the safety and security of the public.

Minister Bharth emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring peace and security in the province and is taking historic steps to improve law and order.

The initiative is also aimed at strengthening the public’s role in helping capture these criminals, ensuring a safer environment for the people of Punjab.