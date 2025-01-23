In a troubling display of political manoeuvring disguised as governance, the National Assembly, on Thursday, passed controversial amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), casting a dark cloud over the already precarious landscape of press freedom in the country. This decision, made amid a walkout by the opposition party, has ignited a storm of outrage among journalists and civil rights advocates who recognise the implications of such actions: an unequivocal assault on free speech.

These amendments represent not just a tightening grip on civil liberties but a stark transition towards increased censorship. In addition to the Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority, the amendment creates more offences, limiting more categories of speech and adding to the bureaucratic red tape. The rationale echoed by the government mirrors sentiments expressed by previous administrations that justified the introduction of PECA in 2016: new laws are needed to ensure security against growing threats. Yet, in the eyes of the critics, these changes are neither a solution to the issues at hand nor a step toward genuine reform. Instead, they represent an alarming trend of silencing dissent and crippling the media’s ability to perform its fundamental role as a watchdog of society.

The pressing need for an accountable, transparent, and independent press has never been more urgent – considering Islamabad’s fight for credibility in the court of the people. A glance at global standards makes it evident: countries that implement restrictive laws invariably misrepresent the safety and welfare of their citizens. Reports like the World Press Freedom Index consistently illustrate that those in power benefit from silencing criticism and dissent, fostering an environment where truth is obscured.

Moreover, the argument for protecting freedom of speech transcends mere political convenience. Time and time again, history has shown that silencing voices leads to the marginalization of opinion. This creates a dangerous echo chamber where only “politically correct” narratives persist, offering a distorted view of reality that misleads citizens and undermines their ability to make informed decisions.

No executive can emerge unscathed from this quagmire of fear that deters those committed to uncovering the unpleasant truths of our society. The call for dialogue from the Joint Action Committee (JAC) is, in all its forms, an urgent plea to salvage press freedom in Pakistan, repeatedly branded as the world’s deadliest country for journalists.

The potential ramifications can be catastrophic: we have seen numerous instances (most profoundly during Arab Spring) where media suppression can trigger complete breakdowns in nations. With a long list of political divide lines forever ready to burn the entire house, Pakistan cannot afford to venture down this treacherous path. *