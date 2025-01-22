Govt-PTI talks hit major snag

Calling the ongoing negotiation process “useless” without the formation of judicial commission, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Omar Ayub on Wednesday announced that they would not attend the upcoming fourth round of talks with the ruling coalition.

His statement came shortly after, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government negotiation team, announced that the fourth round of talks between the ruling alliance and the embattled PTI would be held on January 28.

He further said the government has yet to decide about the judicial commission, one of the key demands of PTI for continuing talks.

The PTI, during the third round of talks held on January 16, finally presented its demands in writing, seeking probes into the May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024 events, as well as the release of “political prisoners”.

PTI’s “charter of demands” also mentioned that if the government failed to constitute two separate commissions on the events, the party will not continue the negotiations.

In a statement, Ayub said: “Constitution of judicial commission is necessary before fourth round of talks.” He said that they would not sit at the negotiating table with the government anymore until the formation of the judicial commission.

“The PTI founder has issued clear instructions [in this regard],” he added.

Senator Siddiqui, the government negotiation team spokesperson, said that the ruling coalition have not yet decided about forming the judicial commission so far.

He made the remarks following a meeting of a sub-committee, formed by the government to review and respond to the PTI’s demand to launch judicial probe into the May 9 and November 26 events.

Senator Siddiqui said that the fourth round of talks with the PTI would take place on January 28, adding that they would hand over the government’s written response to the former ruling party during the sitting.

The sub-committee would also meet on Thursday and Friday as well, he said, adding: “The consultation process will continue.”

During the meeting, the body discussed the PTI’s demands in detail as the incarcerated PTI founder – who has been behind bars since August last year in multiple case ranging from corruption to terrorism – warned the government on January 20 of quitting talks if the judicial commission was not formed days within seven days.

Ijaz-ul-Haq, a member of the government’s team, said that the meeting discussed the PTI’s charter of demands and legal matters.

“[Our] response is under process,” he added.

Sources privy to the development revealed that the body was preparing its point-wise written response, which is expected to be shared with the PTI during the next round of talks.

The sub-committee would submit its response to NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, following which he would convene a meeting of the negotiation committees from both sides, the sources added.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah, senior PPP leader Naveed Qamar, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar and others were among the attendees of the meeting.