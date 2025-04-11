Rains bring relief from heatwave in Punjab

A recent spell of rain and hailstorms has swept across Punjab, providing relief from days of scorching heat. This welcomed change followed temperatures that had soared up to 40°C earlier in the week. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a western weather system entered the province, triggering rainfall in major districts like Lahore, Faisalabad, and Jhelum.

The temperature in Lahore has significantly decreased and is now forecasted to range from 26°C to 29°C. Intervals of rain throughout the morning were also accompanied by reports of hail in some areas. Citizens joyfully embraced the cooler weather after struggling with dry conditions and extreme heat.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has deployed teams to oversee the drainage systems. Their efforts aim to ensure smooth water flow and prevent urban flooding following the rain. Meanwhile, the Met Office predicts that the rain system will move out of the region by tonight, with more pleasant weather expected from Friday.

However, the situation may worsen in Sindh. Meteorologists warn of an intense heatwave this weekend, with temperatures possibly reaching 48°C in districts like Mohenjo Daro. Other cities, including Nawabshah and Sukkur, may also experience extreme heat, and residents are urged to stay hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours.