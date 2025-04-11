Over 5,000 officers to ensure safety at PSL tournament

The Rawalpindi police have prepared extensive security measures for the HBL Pakistan Super League X. They will deploy 5,000 cops to ensure safety during the tournament. This year’s PSL begins today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, featuring a match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars, accompanied by a grand opening ceremony.

The security arrangements involve close cooperation between police, the Pakistan Army, and Rangers. Specialized police teams, including the Dolphin and Elite Forces, will patrol around the stadium. Additionally, over 376 traffic police personnel will manage the flow of vehicles and maintain order on match days.

To enhance safety, visitors must enter through a walk-through gate and undergo full-body searches. A special control room will monitor the stadium and city through CCTV cameras. The security arrangements will be supervised by Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa and City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani.

In a recent meeting, Islamabad’s Inspector General of Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, assessed the security plans. The goal is to provide foolproof protection for players at their hotels. All transportation routes will be checked by bomb disposal teams, and additional security measures will include surveillance vehicles to ensure effective monitoring throughout the tournament.