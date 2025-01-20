Misinformation, Misinformation

What has no feet but travels far? “Fake News.”

Apparently, all it takes for social media users to amass tens of thousands of views is a toxic concoction of misinformation, crass allegations and the usual splash of self-righteous patriotism. What this alarming surge of fake news means for public discourse and democracy is of no concern to them.

Most recently evidenced in the uproar surrounding claims about Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz appearing on a textbook cover and being featured in a exclusive chapter on her so-called contributions, the menace is alive and kicking. Just a cursory investigation was enough to ring these claims hollow: the book, not yet published, doesn’t remotely resemble the alleged cover.

Yes, Ms Nawaz is acknowledged as the country’s first chief minister, a fact that cannot be denied regardless of personal biases, alongside other women for their significant contributions. But it begs the question: will those responsible for this gross misreporting muster the courage to issue a correction and commit to restoring their credibility?

Meanwhile, the relentless spread of fabricated narratives leaves us stranded in a unique alley – where the burden of the proof unfairly lies on the victim rather than the accuser. The broader debate, thus, reflects a disturbing trend where misinformation serves as a powerful weapon to distort facts and sway public opinion, wreaking havoc across communities. Being in the digital age means misinformation can proliferate far quicker than human imagination, making its redressal all the more excruciating. The consequences are dire, from riots in the UK to scandals like Punjab College’s alleged rape case and the chaos linked to November 24 propaganda, it’s a neverending cycle.

In a nation already grappling with political polarization, the manipulation of narratives can only lead to heightened tensions, and misguided anger, ultimately resulting in violence. This situation underscores a grave crisis where truth is all too often sacrificed for sensationalism. Expecting the government to tackle this pervasive issue would be naive, bordering on the absurd. However, those responsible must be aware that the only solution lies in opening doorways to dialogue and creating a healthy, literate digital community. Censorship and control do not stand a chance against these treacherous waters. *