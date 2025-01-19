Saudi press attaché praises Khanpur Dam as premier tourist destination

Saudi Press Attaché, Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi on Saturday described Khanpur Dam as a remarkable tourist destination, highlighting its scenic beauty and thrilling recreational activities.

Dr. Al-Otaibi shared his personal experience of spending a memorable day at the picturesque location with friends. The group enjoyed the chilly winter weather, indulging in activities that showcased the dam’s unique offerings. “We began our day with a serene boat ride on the calm waters of the dam, surrounded by breathtaking views of the lush green hills,” he said.

The experience reached its pinnacle with an exhilarating para sailing adventure over the dam, providing a bird’s-eye view of the magnificent landscape. “It was a fantastic ending to an unforgettable day,” Dr. Al-Otaibi remarked.

Khanpur Dam, located about 50 km from Islamabad in Haripur District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has gained prominence as a favorite spot for domestic and international tourists. Known for its tranquil environment and wide array of water sports, it offers activities like boating, jet skiing, and para sailing, making it a must-visit destination for nature and adventure enthusiasts alike.

Dr. Al-Otaibi expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s natural beauty and extended his hopes for further promoting such attractions to enhance tourism between the two nations.