Pakistan team prepares for ICC Women’s under-19 World Cup in Malaysia

The Pakistan women’s under-19 cricket team completed final preparations for their first World Cup match against the United States, scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) at the Johor Cricket Academy Ground. The players practiced for four hours at Marlborough College Ground, focusing on running, batting, bowling, and fielding. Head coach Mohsin Kamal supervised the session, aided by coaches Muhammad Hanif Malik, Nahida Khan and Asfandyar who provided valuable tips to the players. The match is set to take place at the Johor Cricket Academy Ground, starting at 2:30 PM local time. Team captain Komal Khan expressed confidence in her team’s abilities, stating, “We will try our best to win the group matches.” She added that the coaches have supported the players at every opportunity. Head coach Mohsin Kamal noted that the players’ confidence is higher this time compared to previous competitions. “The World Cup is a big event, but our players’ preparation is good,” he said. The Pakistani team is ready to make a strong impression in the tournament.