Sherry Rehman Condemns Terrorist Attack on Security Forces in Kurram

Vice President of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Senator Sherry Rehman, has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security convoy in Kurram, calling for decisive action against those challenging the writ of the state.

Expressing grief over the martyrdom of two security personnel in the Bagan attack, Rehman stated, “It is time to show zero tolerance towards those who dare to challenge state authority.”

She also denounced the terrorists’ actions of setting fire to relief trucks and abducting drivers, urging the authorities to deal with such perpetrators with an iron fist.

“The cowardly acts of terrorists will not break the spirit of the people of Kurram,” she asserted.

Calling for swift and coordinated action, she urged the federal and provincial governments to devise a concrete strategy in collaboration with security forces to eliminate extremist elements.

Rehman also extended her condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, praying for the elevation of their ranks in the afterlife and strength for their loved ones in this difficult time.

As tensions rise in Kurram, her statement reinforces the urgent need for a decisive crackdown on terror networks in the region.