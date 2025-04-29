Pakistan outshines India in latest happiness rankings

Pakistan has ranked among the top ten happiest nations in a new survey by Gallup Pakistan, significantly outpacing neighbouring India. According to Gallup’s latest Happiness Index, Pakistan placed 8th out of 44 countries surveyed, with 72% of Pakistanis describing themselves as happy despite ongoing national challenges. In contrast, India ranked at the bottom of the list. Only 31% of Indian respondents reported feeling happy, while 34% expressed dissatisfaction with their lives. The survey found that Chinese citizens topped the global happiness rankings, with 86% stating they were happy, surpassing several European nations. Gallup Pakistan, which specialises in public opinion research, noted that the findings reflect a resilient spirit among Pakistanis even amid political and economic difficulties. The Happiness Index is based on a wide range of metrics assessing people’s overall satisfaction with life, emotional wellbeing, and outlook for the future.