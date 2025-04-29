NEOC reports poliovirus in 22 locations despite nationwide drive

Pakistan’s National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has confirmed the detection of poliovirus in 22 environmental samples collected from various parts of the country, despite recent progress in vaccination efforts,

According to the NEOC, 56 environmental samples were collected from 44 districts, of which 22 tested positive for the virus. Officials acknowledged that the presence of the virus remains a challenge but credited recent immunisation campaigns with significantly reducing transmission.

The second national polio immunisation drive of 2025 was conducted from April 21 to 27, vaccinating more than 45.3 million children under the age of five. Health authorities reported strong coverage nationwide, stating that all provinces and regions met or exceeded their targets.

The NEOC said that “back-to-back immunisation campaigns in February and April” were key to the recent decline in virus circulation. However, it stressed that “continued vigilance is critical to stopping further spread.”

The third nationwide campaign is scheduled for next month. The NEOC urged parents to fully cooperate with health workers and ensure that all eligible children receive the vaccine. It also reiterated that repeated doses of the oral polio vaccine are “safe and necessary to build long-term immunity.”