India blocks Pakistani YouTube channels for exposing its narrative

India has blocked more than a dozen Pakistani YouTube channels, following their coverage of the Pahalgam incident. The channels were reporting on the Pahalgam attack and had exposed discrepancies in the Modi government’s narrative regarding the events, prompting Indian authorities to accuse the Pakistani channels of spreading “misleading and provocative content.” Other affected channels include independent journalist platforms and thematic channels. Indian authorities alleged that these channels were disseminating misleading information against the Indian government and military, although no specific examples were publicly cited. Collectively, the banned channels had a subscriber base exceeding approximately 66 million.