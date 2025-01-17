Pakistan, where are you going?

Independent and unaware of others, three writers began their journeys in Canada of analyzing parts of the issue over the last two decades. Their work related to a pluralist discussion on civil society’s engagement with the state in Pakistan. Their work narrating three different stories, but all complementary in the context of the question posed above, were published in 2024.

The Twelfth of February by Rhonda Gossen, a former Canadian diplomat in Pakistan, broached the subject of the role of civil society in general, and women’s rights groups in particular, in promoting gender equity during the rise of violent extremism in Pakistan, and the role of Canadian aid in these efforts.

A historical look encompassing the first days of the Pakistan Women’s Action Forum, raising the alarm bells on laws that were inherently discriminating against women to the ensuing decades where international support, helped these efforts build up the pressure needed to erect legal bars to their application. Against the odds, it shows that change step by step is possible.

A novel Islamabad: A Tale of War and Love, by a former Chief Statistician of Canada Munir Sheikh, narrates a fascinating tale of the devastation caused to the civil society by dysfunctional governments, leading to an effort by the young Turks, supported by a dynamic and brilliant young woman strategist, to change the “system” from within, which meets a tragic end. The story leaves open the disturbing question, provoking one to think, if any change is possible at all.

Does Pakistan have what it takes to become a normal functioning society, our answer is: yes, it has the people and their will to do well.

Silent Revolution in Pakistan: From Othering to Belonging by Fayyaz Baqir is based on interviews with civil society leaders who engaged with the communities and activated the government to overachieve where the government underachieved and proved the power of silent change against the violent rhetoric. People engaged in this conversation agree on one point: there is no singularity of truth and we must work from multiple perspectives to initiate change.

A conversation has begun. Our purpose is to engage thoughtful citizens in this conversation. A brief description of the three books is given below.

The Twelfth of February recounts the history of the civil society gender equality movement in Pakistan and how it led to improved institutional, policy and legal structures for the protection of the rights of women and girls. The book shows how the women’s rights movement aligned with the movement for democracy to fight oppression and inequality.

The Book reviews research from around the world that advocates for the promotion of gender equality for more inclusive and stable societies. Yet the work of these organizations and the Women’s action forum in particular remain obscured from much of Pakistan’s political history. The support to civil society advocating for gender equality in Pakistan is one of the historical lessons of external assistance working in support of Pakistani organizations.

Islamabad is the heart-wrenching story of a family which suffers during Pakistan’s particularly tragic period from September 1965, with a war with India, to December 2007, with the assassination of a former Prime Minister.

This is a period of wars, military dictatorships, the rise of extremism, religious intolerance and a downgrading of women that Rhonda Gossen observes in writing her book. The family works with other thoughtful people concerned about society’s welfare to develop a plan for change which, given the strength of the ruling elite, their self-focussed mindsets and ruthlessness ends in tragedy.

The spirit of Silent Revolution is well described by David Graeber’s idea that revolution is not when palaces are seized or governments are overthrown, but when we change the ideas of what is common sense… a moral principle rather than a political ideology.

The book is based on interviews with civil society leaders who gave birth to trail-blazing stories of hope. These stories are hidden from the public gaze, especially from the youth. Most public opinion leaders are not even aware that 14 Pakistanis have received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for their outstanding services to marginalized communities.

These stories include doubling the incomes of 100,000 families in the highest mountain ranges in the world, providing sanitation facilities to the residents of an informal settlement of 1,000,000 people, providing shelter to 10 million people in the metropolitan city of Karachi, providing interest-free credit to millions of micro-entrepreneurs, as well as establishing peace in areas hit by communal and sectarian violence, and protecting victims of discriminatory laws. All these success stories have one principle in common; anyone can make a difference.

Going back to the question we posed at the beginning of the article: does Pakistan have what it takes to become a normal functioning society, our answer is: yes, it has the people and their will to do well. But no, it lacks and sorely needs a proper system of government centred on universal values, governance and accountability. This is the gap we need to focus on if we hope to save the country from anarchy.

All writers are published authors and distinguished academics based in Canada.