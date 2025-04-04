Rupee gains 10 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.46 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 280.56. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.50 and Rs 282.00, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs0.40 to close at Rs 308.34 against the last day’s closing of Rs 307.94, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.91, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.94 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 364.70 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 368.64. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal also decreased by 03 pasia each to close at Rs 76.35 and Rs 74.75, respectively.