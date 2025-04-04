Countering Militancy

Pakistan has long accused Afghanistan of harbouring Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, while Kabul insists that Pakistan’s security failures are of its own making. This back-and-forth has achieved little, even as militant violence escalates at an alarming rate. The reality is simple: without concrete cooperation, both nations will continue to suffer.

A recent report by a Geneva-based arms monitor confirms that weapons left behind by NATO and Soviet forces remain widely available in Afghanistan. This revelation strengthens Pakistan’s concerns that the unchecked arms trade is fueling militancy. Despite Taliban claims of enforcing strict arms control, the thriving black market tells a different story. Many of these weapons find their way into the hands of militant groups like the TTP, which has launched 84 attacks inside Pakistan during Ramadan alone-the highest in a decade. This surge follows the collapse of a fragile ceasefire in November 2022, reinforcing the urgency of the threat.

The Afghan Taliban’s refusal to acknowledge or address the problem only deepens distrust. If Kabul is serious about regional stability, it cannot afford to ignore the presence of militant groups within its borders. Meanwhile, Pakistan must recognize that relying solely on words of condemnation and diplomatic protests will not produce meaningful results. Whether due to global shifts or Kabul’s reluctance to act, Pakistan must take a proactive approach if it hopes to counter the TTP threat effectively.

Securing the border, formalizing intelligence-sharing, and leveraging diplomatic pressure on Kabul through regional allies like China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE is no longer optional but imperative.

The stakes could not be higher. The longer this deadlock persists, the stronger militant networks will become. If Afghanistan’s interim administration fails to act, Pakistan and the region risk another cycle of violence, instability, and missed opportunities for peace.

The real question is: will the international community step up, or is it ready to allow history to repeat itself? *