Bhutto’s Gallows to Glory

The Chief Justice of the country’s highest court was delivering a verdict on a crucial presidential reference. This reference pertained to a case that had altered the course of Pakistan’s history, pushing the nation into the shadows of dictatorship, oppression, political revenge, fundamentalism, and regression-effects of which still linger today. The reference challenged a Supreme Court decision made 44 years ago, a verdict that had ignored the demands of justice and the rule of law. It was a decision tailored to appease a dictator, a usurper. A decision that remains an indelible stain on the reputation of Pakistan’s higher judiciary. This decision eroded public trust in the judiciary and cast a long shadow over its credibility.

In an effort to rectify historical wrongs and restore judicial integrity, President Asif Ali Zardari filed this reference in the Supreme Court in 2010. On March 6, 2024, the long-awaited verdict was announced. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, leading a nine-member bench, read out the unanimous ruling. The verdict declared that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had been denied his right to a fair trial. Present in the courtroom was Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who listened to the decision with tear-filled eyes, struggling to contain his emotions. His tears were not just of sorrow but of relief-relief that the highest institution of justice in the country had finally acknowledged the historic injustice committed against his grandfather. One can imagine that in the heavens, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto must have embraced her martyred father in congratulations on this long-overdue vindication. Like Bilawal, Shaheed Bhutto’s eyes too might have welled up with tears, knowing that his people and his political heirs had not abandoned his cause.

For 44 years, his supporters and those who knew him personally had never doubted his innocence. But now, even his detractors and those who had long smeared his name were left with no choice but to accept that on the morning of April 4, 1979, when Shaheed Bhutto was led to the gallows in the darkness of Rawalpindi Jail, it was not just the execution of a leader-it was the assassination of Pakistan’s democratic future. The ramifications of that fateful morning continue to shape the country’s political landscape to this day.

The Supreme Court later released a detailed 48-page opinion, explicitly stating that an innocent person was hanged without a transparent trial. The decision to execute him directly benefited General Zia-ul-Haq, the military dictator who had overthrown his government. Had Bhutto been freed, he could have pursued treason charges against Zia, a scenario that the dictator could not afford. At the time, Pakistan and its judiciary were prisoners of martial law. A judiciary that swore allegiance to an authoritarian ruler ceased to be a court of the people. The verdict highlighted how justice had been compromised under military pressure.

April 4 serves as a reminder that true leaders never die

Anyone who studies Shaheed Bhutto’s case cannot help but conclude that his trial was not a legal proceeding but a meticulously orchestrated political assassination. False witnesses, fabricated evidence, and blatant disregard for the principles of justice all demonstrated that this was not about punishing a criminal-it was about eliminating a vision. Even former Supreme Court judge Nasim Hasan Shah, who was part of the bench that upheld Bhutto’s execution, admitted in later interviews that the judges were under immense pressure from the military regime. His confession further solidified what many had long suspected-that Bhutto’s trial and execution were not about justice but about serving the interests of a dictator.

Shaheed Bhutto’s real crime was not a legal transgression-it was his unprecedented popularity among the masses. He had redefined Pakistan’s political landscape, shifting power from the elite and bureaucrats to the common people. Through the platform of the Pakistan People’s Party, he empowered laborers, farmers, and marginalized communities with political awareness and participation. His economic policies threatened the entrenched interests of powerful groups, and his nuclear program made him an enemy of global imperial forces. To remove him, external adversaries found allies within Pakistan. In 1977, allegations of electoral fraud were used as a pretext to launch a campaign against him, ultimately strangling the country’s nascent democracy.

For his opponents, it was not enough to simply remove Bhutto from power-his ideology had to be tarnished as well. A case was fabricated against him, not just to eliminate him physically but to send a message to future generations that anyone who dared challenge imperialist powers would meet the same fate. However, history has shown that Bhutto’s executioners failed in their mission. His ideology, his struggle, and his political legacy could not be erased. His daughter, Benazir Bhutto, emerged as a symbol of defiance, becoming the first female elected Prime Minister in the Muslim world. Today, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari carries forward the banner of his party, representing the values of democracy, constitutional supremacy, and progressive politics.

As Pakistan once again finds itself in the throes of political instability, the lessons from Bhutto’s life and martyrdom remain ever relevant. The battle between justice and oppression, between democracy and dictatorship, is far from over. The slogan “Roti, Kapra, Makaan” (Bread, Clothing, Shelter) remains just as pertinent today as it was in the 1970s, echoing the ongoing struggle for social and economic justice.

April 4, 1979, was not an end-it was the beginning of a new chapter of resistance. Those who sought to silence Bhutto through judicial murder failed because the vision he espoused-a democratic, self-reliant, and equitable Pakistan-continues to live on in the hearts of millions. This enduring legacy of Shaheed Bhutto remains a beacon of hope for the oppressed and a nightmare for the oppressors.

Each year, on this solemn anniversary, millions remember Bhutto, not just as a leader who was wronged, but as a symbol of resilience against tyranny. His vision and sacrifices continue to inspire new generations, ensuring that his dream of a democratic and prosperous Pakistan never fades. Whether through candlelit vigils, political rallies, or heartfelt tributes, April 4 serves as a reminder that true leaders never die; they live on in the hearts and struggles of their people.

Jiye Bhutto!

The writer is Sindh Government Spokes Person.