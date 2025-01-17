Pakistan reports Rs998b additional sales tax revenue on essential items

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has documented a substantial increase in sales tax collection from essential items, accumulating an additional Rs998 billion during the fiscal year 2023-24, says in media reports.

According to official FBR documents, electricity consumption generated the largest contribution with Rs364.66 billion in sales tax revenue, marking a 63.4% increase compared to the previous year. The total domestic sales tax collection exceeded Rs1,222 billion.

The tax authority reported significant revenue increases across multiple consumer categories:

Sugar sales tax collection rose by 28.5%, reaching Rs98 billion, while cement-related taxes surged by 60% to Rs66.61 billion. Cigarette taxation showed a marked increase of 64.3%, generating Rs 61 billion in sales tax revenue.

The documents also revealed that Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes reached Rs237 billion, representing a 67% increase amounting to Rs 95 billion over the previous period. Tea products contributed Rs22.72 billion, reflecting a 31% increase in sales tax collection. Vehicle-related local sales tax revenue experienced a significant jump of 160%, reaching Rs13.36 billion. Biscuit manufacturers contributed Rs15 billion, showing a 56% increase.

However, GST collection on petroleum products registered a 4.3% decline during the same period.

The comprehensive tax collection data spans essential utilities and consumer goods, including electricity, gas, sugar, cement, cigarettes, tea, beverages, and biscuits. The increased revenue collection reflects broader changes in taxation policies and consumption patterns across these sectors during the fiscal year. These figures emerge from FBR’s detailed documentation of sales tax collection across various consumer categories, providing insights into the country’s revenue generation from essential commodities and services.