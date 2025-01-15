American hope Fritz marches through, Navarro survives Stearns scare

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz made a strong start in his bid to end the 22-year Grand Slam drought for American men with a resounding 6-2 6-0 6-3 victory over compatriot Jenson Brooksby at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Emma Navarro had an altogether tougher time in another of the three all-American ties on day three at Melbourne Park, the women’s eighth seed surviving a major scare to beat Peyton Stearns 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 7-5 in a marathon encounter. There were also wins in the bright sunshine for 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, Russian ninth seed Daria Kasatkina, former men’s world number six Matteo Berrettini and 13th seed Holger Rune.

Fritz is considered best placed to end America’s long wait for a major men’s prize after reaching finals at the US Open and the year-ending tour championships in 2024.

The 27-year-old played an integral part in the United States winning the United Cup to kick off the new season and continued his fine form with in 106-minute drubbing of Brooksby on John Cain Arena. Brooksby, returning from two years on the sidelines after having operations on both wrists and serving a 13-month doping suspension, fought until the bitter end but was no match for Fritz, who sealed the victory with his 34th winner.