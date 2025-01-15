CM Bugti orders swift completion of PSDP projects

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday directed the officers to ensure full implementation of the projects of PSDP made for public welfare and to remain in constant touch with the people.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on the progress of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) on Tuesday. The pace and quality of ongoing development projects in the province were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, and Sardar Kohiyar Khan Domki, as well as Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Development and Planning Hafiz Abdul Basit and secretaries of all other departments.

The Department of Development and Planning briefed the meeting on the physical and financial progress of new and ongoing development projects of the current financial year. Expressing strong anger over the slowness and irresponsibility of some departments in development projects, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that delays in development projects undermine public trust and such an approach is unacceptable in any case.

“We have resolved to gradually reduce the problems of the common man, slowness in public interest projects would not be tolerated saying that it is surprising that some departments have not been able to spend even a penny in 9 months”, he remarked. The chief minister clarified that timely completion of public interest projects is the top priority of his government.

He directed that all officers should ensure the implementation of the government vision and carry out the instructions related to public welfare with full responsibility.

He said that he himself would write the ACR of all officers keeping in mind the practical performance adding that there is no doubt that the officers are talented but the issue is about determination and commitment.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that no compromise would be made on public interests, all projects would be completed within the stipulated period, no excuse would be accepted in this regard. The chief minister emphasized that for the first time in the history of Balochistan, 80 percent of the approved schemes have been made part of the budget and the government has resolved that the resources of Balochistan be used for the welfare of the common man.

He said that the public should be informed about the government projects and the opinion of the beneficiaries of these projects should be taken so that every individual is aware of the government measures.

The chief minister said that the promotion and awareness of development projects would end the negative propaganda impression of unbalanced development in Balochistan.

“We have made a firm determination that we would spend the resources of Balochistan on the welfare of the people, a clear policy has been given for the quality and time of development projects and we would not back down even an inch on this”, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said.

Mines Department

Balochistan Chief also expressed concern over the series of fatal accidents in coal mines.

Presiding over a meeting in Quetta on Tuesday, the Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the inspection teams of the Mines Department.

Expressing his anger, the Chief Minister said it is not justified that inspectors cannot go to the mines citing law and order situation.

If the employees who have been recruited for the work for which they are not able to do their job then they should resign and sit at home, said a visibly angry Balochistan Chief Minister.

He directed the responsibility for the accidents must be clearly determined and the responsible must be punished.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said the second accident in the same company within a year seems to be a sign of irresponsibility. The Chief Minister ordered the immediate arrest of the accused named in the Sanjadi mine accident.

The Chief Minister further ordered to suspend the inspector in the Sanjadi mine accident and transfer the investigation to Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT). Chief Minister directed Mines and Minerals Department that safety measures should be taken for the modern mining module in the world.

He further directed that regular inspection of mines should be ensured at all costs.

Rescue and Training Wing should be equipped with all modern technology, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti directed. Chief Minister ordered the Mines and Minerals Department to prepare a comprehensive proposal and government will provide required resources.

Early payment of compensation to workers died in accidents should be ensured, Chief Minister ordered. He directed to ensure registration of all mine workers with the relevant authority.